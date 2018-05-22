Suspect killed by police in West Memphis has criminal history

The man killed by police on Interstate 40 had an extensive criminal record in Shelby County.

Ronald Clinton, 46, was shot and killed Monday afternoon after police said he drove the wrong way on I-40, hit officers cars, and collided with a propane tank.

Investigators said he robbed the West Memphis Walmart before leading police on a chase that ended when he was shot and crashed--closing eastbound I-40 for hours.

Clinton's criminal record fills nearly a dozen pages. It dates back to 1990 where he was first arrested for theft.

In his nearly three decades of criminal activity, Clinton has been arrested for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and more.

In 2012, Clinton was sentenced to 8 years in prison for aggravated assault, evading arrest, and reckless endangerment.

Linda Smith has lived across the street from Clinton and his family for 40 years.

"I don't know what Ron's life was like," Smith said. "I don't know what he was into or anything. I was just sad, and you know, when I came from work last night when I saw what I saw."

Arkansas State Police are now investigating the case. When ASP finishes its investigation, a prosecutor will determine if the officer's use of deadly force was justified or if the officer should be brought up on charges.

