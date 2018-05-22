Crosstown Concourse awarded for its building design

Crosstown Concourse has received an award for its building layout.

The 2018 Congress for The New Urbanism announced Crosstown Concourse won the grand prize of its Charter Awards.

The $200 million renovation of the vacant 1.5 million-square-foot former Sears facility won the top award among projects submitted from across the world.

The Charter Awards recognize projects that help revitalize and create "coherent'' cities, neighborhoods, and metro regions.

“We're really excited about this award,” said communications coordinator Bianca Phillips. “It’s an honor to be recognized on a national scale like this. The Charter for The New Urbanism gives its awards to projects with design that really incorporates how people live, work and play in the neighborhood. We feel that Crosstown Concourse does that.”

The Crosstown Concourse features 265 apartments, a public charter school, a YMCA, Church Health, restaurants, shops, and a 425-seat theater that will soon open.

