Gov. signs bill to punish cities that remove Confederate monuments

Gov. Bill Haslam signed a bill that was a direct result of Memphis' decision to remove Confederate monuments.

The Heritage Protection Act was created in the wake of a decision by Memphis to sell two local parks and the Confederate monuments that stood tall within those parks.

The new law makes it so any area that removes Confederate monuments against the will of the Tennessee Historical Commission become ineligible to receive grants from the state.

A judge recently ruled Memphis did not break any laws by selling the parks and allowing the new owners of the parks to take possession of the monuments.

The law goes into effect immediately.

