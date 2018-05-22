J. Ford Canale appointed to fill Spinosa's vacant seat

J. Ford Canale has been appointed to fill former Memphis City Councilman Philip Spinosa's vacated seat.

Earlier this month, Spinosa resigned and joined the Greater Memphis Chamber. His district covers a majority of East Memphis.

At least seven people submitted applications to fill the seat, but the City Council chose Canale.

Canale's appointment was secured by 7 votes and he was immediately sworn in to cast votes in the ongoing meeting.

The victory will be short lived for Canale. The appointment only lasts until the next election, which is August 2. So Canale will soon begin campaigning to keep the seat.

The Canale name is fairly well-known in Memphis after almost two centuries of operating a funeral home business.

“We wanted the appointment,” Canale said.

Canale said he hopes voters choose him on August 2.

“We've already geared up our campaign and we have a lot in place in fundraising and the support is building,” Canale said. “Serving people is a big part of me, it's a big part of who I am that's probably my desire to want to get into public service."

In addition to working for his family's funeral home, Canale is also the head golf coach at Christian Brothers High School.

If Canale wins the August general election, he will fill the remainder of Spinosa's term, but then he'd have to run again as council seats come up in 2019.

