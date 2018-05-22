FedEx driver killed in crash on FL interstate

A FedEx truck driver died in a crash Tuesday in Florida, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Interstate 4 in Tampa.

Tampa Bay Times reported the driver was just 22 years old. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash started when a tire on the FedEx truck blew out. The truck then veered into the path of a Chevrolet Volt.

A 19- and 17-year-old in the Volt sustained minor injuries.

