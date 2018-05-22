Decision 2018: Arkansas primary election results

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson won the Republican primary in his re-election bid, defeating a gun rights advocate and cable news commentator who declared her gun range "Muslim-free."

Hutchinson defeated Jan Morgan in the state's GOP primary on Tuesday. Hutchinson, who was first elected in 2014, will face the winner of Tuesday's Democratic gubernatorial primary and Libertarian nominee Mark West in the November election.

Hutchinson, a former congressman and federal Homeland Security official, had dwarfed Morgan in fundraising and was generally popular in the predominantly Republican state. Hutchinson had touted $150 million in tax cuts he'd successfully pushed through the Legislature and had proposed $180 million cut for the state's top earners.

The winner of the GOP primary will face off against the winner of the Democratic race. National non-profit director Jared Henderson is running against community activist Leticia Sanders.

Secretary of state Mark Martin is term-limited out, and his seat up for grabs. Two Republicans are seeking to replace him. Both Land Commissioner John Thurston and State Rep. Trevor Drown are facing off.



The winner of the race will face Democrat Susan Inman and Libertarian Christopher Olson in the fall.



West Memphis residents will have a new representative in the state senate. District 24 race features two Democrats. Incumbent Sen. Keith Ingram of West Memphis is up against Turrell Mayor Dorothy Cooper. There is no runoff in this race.

District 24 includes Crittenden, part of Cross, part of Lee, Part of Phillips and part of St. Francis counties.

The race for a seat on the state Supreme Court includes incumbent Justice Courtney Goodson, Arkansas Court of Appeals Judge Kenneth Hixson and attorney David Sterling.

If no candidate receives 50.1 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will advance to a run-off in November.

