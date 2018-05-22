Suspect caught after getaway car got stuck in the mud

The tire trucks in the mud where the getaway car got stuck (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis Police Department said a 58-year-old woman might have gotten away with a crime, but she couldn't drive her car away from the scene because it was stuck in the mud.

"It's pretty crazy," said Daniel Lissner.

Lissner will not soon forget what happened at the house on Carnes right across the street from where he lives. Friday night he was in his front yard.

"I saw some headlights in the backyard and heard a truck revving," Lissner said.

Lissner said the truck pulled out of the backyard onto the road.

"This woman I had never seen before just got out and started walking down the street in the middle of the night,” Lissner said. “So, I thought the as kind of weird."

It got even weirder the next day.

"There's a bunch of police out here so I came to talk to them and told them what I had seen,” Lissner said.

Then the woman he saw walking down the street the night before night showed up.

"She got dropped off to come get her car, which the police were there, investigating the break-in," Lissner said.

Police said 58-year-old Terry Butler's 2005 Toyota Camry had gotten stuck in the mud behind the house across the street.

She said someone stole it and she had never been at the residence before, despite two people who said they saw her there.

Deep grooves were left in the mud and part of an air conditioner, as well as a board that was used to try to get the car unstuck.

The owner of the house called the police, saying her place had been ransacked and there was a refrigerator on the ground outside a broken door.

The homeowner said she as missing a Louis Vuitton, deep fryer, and two air conditioner units and lawn furniture all worth about $1,000.

As for the truck Lissner saw, witnesses confirmed it belonged to a man who Butler had flagged down, saying she needed help getting her car out of the mud.

No one answered the door at Butler's residence.

"If you're going to break into a house, probably shouldn't leave your car there," Lissner said.

Butler is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

