1 month after Waffle House shooting, residents bond with officers

May 22 marks one month since the deadly shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

On Tuesday morning, the restaurant hosted "Coffee with a Cop" with local police, giving residents a chance to talk to officers about issues in their community.

Customers have slowly been healing in the aftermath of the attack.

"They give us assurance that they're going to handle our concerns, and I believe they do all they can, so I believe it's always valuable to touch base with them, I just wish more people would come to these things,” said resident Bob Butler.

Four people were killed in last month's shooting.

A makeshift memorial with flowers and stuffed animals is still outside of the restaurant, and a more permanent installation is still being planned.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.