2 shot, 1 dead in Orange Mound

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were shot and one is dead after late night gunfire in Orange Mound.

The shooting happened near 11 p.m. Tuesday on Fizer Road.

One shooting victim was pronounced dead; the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

