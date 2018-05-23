Girl missing, with known gang member

Memphis Police Department is looking for a missing girl they said is with a known gang member.

Savannah Green was last seen at her home on Barbie Street on Tuesday night.

Her mother said Green is diagnosed with anxiety and depression and left out the back door in an unknown direction.

She is in the company of a known gang member, according to police.

Green is 5 feet tall, 85 pounds, wearing a black Pittsburgh Steelers shirt, grey pants, and blue and white Jordan shoes.

If you've seen here, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

