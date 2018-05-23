Wildlife officials: Especially active snake season for North MS

Snake season is officially underway in North Mississippi.

Wildlife officials said because the area experienced a long winter, snakes are now playing catch up with feeding and may be more bold about where they turn up.

This means you're more likely to see snakes this season, some of them venomous.

"In this area, we have cottonmouths, rattlesnakes, copperheads," Wildlife official Scott Cagle said. "And further south in the state, you will run across a coral snake, and those are the four main venomous snakes."

Cagle said a snake will hide under rocks or try to rely on its natural camouflage to avoid interaction.

He urges hikers to stay on a path and not to stick hands in between rocks.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.