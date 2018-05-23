Shoppers on high alert after string of grocery store crimes

Memphis Police Department is looking for suspects wanted in connection to several crimes.

Memphis Police Department is looking for suspects wanted in connection to several crimes.

A stock photo of the car matching the description of the suspects' vehicle. (Source: MPD)

A stock photo of the car matching the description of the suspects' vehicle. (Source: MPD)

Shoppers are on high alert after a string of crimes at two Memphis Kroger stores recently, including a parking lot robbery, a snatched paycheck, and three purse thefts.

Friday, a man was in line at Kroger on Union Avenue with a man who offered to let him go first. The victim said he made it back to his girlfriend's car, but the man pulled a gun and demanded cash.

Tuesday at the Poplar Plaza Kroger gas station, a woman said she was pumping gas when a man reached through her window and stole her iPhone and credit cards.

Another woman said her purse was snatched out of her SUV and minutes later, a third woman said she was sitting in her car when a man opened the passenger door and grabbed her purse.

Police said the suspect got away in a stolen 2012 silver Honda Civic.

Kroger has security measures in place. They had the following statement on the crimes:

"We are working with the Memphis Police Department to catch the person responsible. Kroger has security guards onsite at the Union Avenue Store to patrol the parking lot and inside the store."

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.