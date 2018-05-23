Police: Suspects wanted in string of vehicle thefts

Shoppers are on high alert after a string of crimes at two Memphis Kroger stores recently, including a parking lot robbery, a snatched paycheck, and three purse thefts.

Memphis Police Department is looking for suspects wanted in connection to several crimes.

Police believe the same suspects are responsible for at least five crimes that took place Monday and Tuesday.

The first crime happened Monday around 9:30 a.m. when the suspects stole a silver Honda Civic from a female victim at the Grizzly Mart. The suspect got away with the victim's social security card, birth certificate, and credit card. The victim also told police she saw a gun on the suspect.

The second crime happened when a victim's purse was taken out of her car at the Kroger gas station at Poplar Plaza Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. The victim told police her car was running with the doors unlocked when the suspect tried to take her keys. She yelled "Please don't do it" and the man exited her car with her wallet and driver's license.

The third crime happened when the victim was parked outside her friend's house with the doors unlocked. The suspect entered her car through the passenger door. The victim told police she asked "What are you doing?!" and he replied "It's OK. You know me! Do you have anything?!" The victim then ran from her vehicle and watched as the suspect rummaged through the car.

The fourth crime happened at Neil's Grille and Bar on Quince Road. When the victim parked near the entrance, the suspect snatched her purse from her passenger side door and ran. The suspects got away with her iPhone 7, glasses, wallet, cash, cards all valued at over $3,000.

The fifth crime occurred around 10 p.m. last night when the victim was exiting a gas station at 6193 Mt Moriah Extended. The victim told police she was walking to her car when the suspect opened her passenger door and stole her purse.

Investigators believe the suspects are using the stolen silver Honda Civic with TN license plate 6J53U1 to carry out the crime. The Civic has two cracks on the windshield, with a black piece hanging from the front, and Gossett Motors written on the back drivers side.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

