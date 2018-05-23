Military plane crashes in Mississippi - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Military plane crashes in Mississippi

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
It's unclear what type of plane crashed. (Source: Pacific Air Force)
COLUMBUS, MS (WMC) -

A military plane crashed near Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, according to WTVA.

The plane crashed off of Highway 373 near Barton Ferry Road.

Officials told WTVA that the pilot manages to eject from the plane. It's unclear what type of plane he or she was flying.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

