Bikes available for rent in Memphis through new program

Six hundred bikes are now available for rent across the City of Memphis.

The bikes are part of a ride share program aimed at getting more people moving around the city.

Wednesday was the big roll-out for the new program.

More than 100 people showed up in the Courtyard Square for the launch of Explore Bike Share.

You'll soon see 60 bike stations popping up in a neighborhood near you from West Memphis to Washington Heights to Harbor Town to Orange Mound.

“It just makes it better for people to travel from community to community,” said Memphis resident Adrian Friday. “If I want to go bar hopping, I can from Overton Square to Cooper-Young and not have to call an Uber.”

Approximately 600 bikes are available 24 hours a day for commuters, shoppers, tourists, and fitness seekers.

“The community aspect is great because health and fitness is one thing we all need to strive to get more of,” said Memphis resident Brandon Thomas. “I myself use to weigh 300 pounds and biking is how I lost my weight.”

Another community aspect of the bike share program is you can pay it forward. You can purchase a membership for a resident who may be having transportation challenges.

Starting at $5, you can choose a single-use, weekly, monthly, or yearly plan. You must be at least 16 to use Explore Bike Share.

City leaders celebrated Memphis as the 50th city with this type of program.

“To see this in Memphis and the opportunities available for people to transport themselves from one area to the other, as well as just affordable transportation for people in Orange Mound and areas where people can't normally access these things,” said Memphis resident Howard Summers.

