New TN law bans marriage of minors - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New TN law bans marriage of minors

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Gov. Bill Haslam (Source: WMC Action News 5) Gov. Bill Haslam (Source: WMC Action News 5)
NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) -

A new law in Tennessee signed by Gov. Bill Haslam prohibits the marriage of minors under the age of 17.

The previous law allowed a judge to waive the minimum age limit for marriage if guardians of a child consented. 

The new law stops that from happening, as well as prevents anyone under 18 from marrying someone four or more years older. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly