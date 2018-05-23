Tennessee Parole Board divided over release in Cyntoia Brown case

Cyntoia Brown was sentenced to life in prison for killing a man in Nashville. (WSMV file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A six-member Tennessee Board of Parole is divided on whether to release a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute.

Two members of the board voted Wednesday to release Cyntoia Brown, two denied her request for clemency, and two said she should serve 25 years of her sentence. A seventh board member was not present. The decision will ultimately be up to Gov. Bill Haslam

During the hearing, Brown apologized for killing 43-year-old Johnny Allen in 2004. She said she thinks every day about what she did and can't take it back. But she told the board she is a changed woman 14 years later.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and singer Rihanna launched a social media campaign to free the now 30-year-old.

