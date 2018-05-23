Police: Man shot, killed in Hollywood neighborhood

Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Hollywood neighborhood.

Police said a man was shot near the 1600 block of Oakwood Street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they believe the victim knew the suspects responsible for shooting him.

The suspects ran away from the scene, and police are searching for them.

No other information is available.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

