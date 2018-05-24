FOUND: 76-year-old missing from Marshall County home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FOUND: 76-year-old missing from Marshall County home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Vonda Fizer (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation) Vonda Fizer (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
MARSHALL CO., MS (WMC) -

Law enforcement ended statewide search for a 76-year-old woman who went missing from Marshall County.

Vonda Fizer, from Byhalia, had not been seen since 6 p.m. Wednesday.

She has since been found 

