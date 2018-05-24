New Daisy celebrates 75th anniversary - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New Daisy celebrates 75th anniversary

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Strickland visits with Stone Temple Pilots (Source: Twitter) Strickland visits with Stone Temple Pilots (Source: Twitter)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

New Daisy Theater on Beale Street celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland formally issued a proclamation recognizing the theater on its accomplishment.

Strickland celebrated the anniversary with Stone Temple Pilots, who played the venue Wednesday night.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly