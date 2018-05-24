Memphis Greek Orthodox Church gets upgrade from Greece

A Memphis church is getting an upgrade directly from Greece this week.

A beautiful new hand-carved icon screen and podium are from the island of Crete. It arrived this week at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at Highland Street and Sam Cooper Blvd.

Large handcrafted pieces have transformed the entire look inside the church sanctuary.

Parish Priest Father Simon Thomas says the project has been in the works for more than a year.

When church members come to worship this Sunday, they will see the new detailed icon screen with pictures of Christ, The Virgin Mary and other saints was shipped over personally by the artist in Greece.

