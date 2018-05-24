Packing for your Memorial Day Weekend road trip? Don't forget your patience

Hoping for a break from the ongoing construction projects around the state of Tennessee? This Memorial Day Weekend, commuters will not have to worry about construction-related lane closures on interstates and state highways starting Friday, May 25, 2018, at noon through Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at 6 a.m.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation wants to honor the weekend by decreasing the number of traffic fatalities across the state.

“We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible,” said Commissioner John Schroer.

The busiest travel days are Thursday and Friday, (May 24-25).

