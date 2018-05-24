Morgan Freeman apologizes following report of sexual harassment

As many as eight women are accusing actor Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior or harassment, a CNN report reveals.

A total of 16 people spoke to CNN about the allegations against Freeman: eight said they are victims, and eight said they witnessed the acts.

Four people described Freeman's behavior as making women uncomfortable at work within the last 10 years.

In one instance, a woman said Freeman tried to lift up her skirt and kept asking if she was wearing underwear while on the set of "Going In Style."

Another woman said Freeman sexually harassed her and another woman by making comments about their bodies while on the set of "Now You See Me."

However, CNN said they reached out to dozens of others who have worked with Freeman, with many saying he was professional and never conveyed any questionable behavior.

Freeman issued the following statement through his publicist:

"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent."

Freeman, 80, was born in Memphis and has been acting for six decades. He ranks as the fourth highest grossing box office star.

Neither Freeman nor his spokesperson have responded to the allegations.

