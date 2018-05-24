Ivy League bound: Mid-South student earns $2.4M in scholarships

A Mid-South high school student earned $2.4 million in scholarships to 21 universities.

Celia Le is graduating from Hernando High School on Saturday. After the summer, she'll continue her education at Columbia University--which is one of the 21 universities that wanted her as a student.

Her family moved to America a decade ago; Le moved to Mississippi in 2014. She had to learn English in addition to all her other subjects, according to her father.

But not only did she succeed, she thrived!

She gained acceptance into some of the most prestigious universities in the world; she won the President's Volunteer Service Award; she was selected as a Scholastic Art National Silver Medalist.

Le is another example of a young Mid-Southerner putting great emphasis on their future. Congratulations, Le! And good luck!

