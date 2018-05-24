Olympic champion hosts 28th annual track meet

For 27 years, two-time Olympic champion and native Memphian Rochelle Stevens has been hosting and showcasing top local talent at her track invitational.

On Saturday, the Rochelle Stevens Invitational Track Meet is once again back on the track for the 28th annual event at St George's Independent School in Collierville.



Since 1990 Rochelle Stevens Invitational has provided more than 10,000 athletes with shoes, bags, transportation, scholarships and equipment. This Saturday anyone can come by and join in this event.

“You don't have to be part of a school or organization you can just come show up. It's for all ages," Stevens said. “The events that we have will be the 100, 200, 400, 4 X 100 meter relay, the 4 X 400 meter relay, the 800, the 1500 meter run. We are going to have a great time!"

There will also be shot put and discus as well. Sign up takes place at 8 o’clock Saturday morning at St George's with the opening ceremonies starting at 9 o’clock. Rochelle Stevens won Olympic silver and gold medals in the 1992 and 1996 games.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.