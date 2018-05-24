'D-Money' beat down, shot trying to rob friend, police say - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

'D-Money' beat down, shot trying to rob friend, police say

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Delondre Nolen aka D-Money (Source: SCSO) Delondre Nolen aka D-Money (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man shot his friend of 10 years after the friend and another man robbed the man at his house, according to an affidavit.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bradcrest Drive near the intersection of Brockcrest Street.

The friend, whose name is Delondre Nolen a.k.a. D-Money, entered the victim's home with another man and took the victim's wallet.

During a struggle, the victim took a pistol from D-Money and shot him in the leg.

The victim held D-Money on the ground until police arrived and arrested the suspect.

The victim told police that he'd known D-Money for roughly 10 years.

Delondre Nolen was charged with aggravated robbery and is currently at Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly