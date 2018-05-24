'D-Money' beat down, shot trying to rob friend, police say

A man shot his friend of 10 years after the friend and another man robbed the man at his house, according to an affidavit.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bradcrest Drive near the intersection of Brockcrest Street.

The friend, whose name is Delondre Nolen a.k.a. D-Money, entered the victim's home with another man and took the victim's wallet.

During a struggle, the victim took a pistol from D-Money and shot him in the leg.

The victim held D-Money on the ground until police arrived and arrested the suspect.

The victim told police that he'd known D-Money for roughly 10 years.

Delondre Nolen was charged with aggravated robbery and is currently at Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.