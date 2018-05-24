Store clerk accused of shooting, killing teen over stolen beer charged with murder

A store clerk accused of shooting and killing a teen for stealing a beer in North Memphis was indicted on first-degree murder charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Anwar Ghazali, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Dorian Harris.

Harris' body was found on Springdale Street near the intersection of South Hubert Circle on March 31.

Investigators said Harris walked into a North Memphis grocery store and took at least one beer without paying.

Ghazali chased after Harris and fired several shots at Harris as he was walking away. A witness said Ghazali was overheard saying, "I think I shot him."

Ghazali never called police.

Harris' body was found two days later still wearing the clothing from the night of the shooting.

Defense attorneys said the murder was not premeditated and the defendant should be charged with reckless homicide or second degree murder.

Earlier this month, a judge upheld the first-degree murder charge, and prosecutors got the grand jury indictment Thursday.

Ghazali is being held on $1 million bond.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.