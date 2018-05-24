Developers plan nearly $8M six-story apartment building near Loflin Yard

A new six-story mixed-use building near Loflin Yard may soon be dotting the South Main skyline.

Developer Hamilton and Holliman hopes to build the building on a currently vacant lot located on West Carolina Street.

The new 80,000-square-foot building would include 57 apartment units and 8,000 square feet of commercial space,.according to the plans.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be just under $8 million dollars.

