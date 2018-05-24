Suspect convicted of murdering man who tried to retrieve stolen car

A Whitehaven man was convicted Thursday in the 2016 shooting death of a man who was pleading for his life while still connected to a 911 operator.

A Criminal Court jury convicted defendant Lacurtis Odom, 24, of first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, theft of property and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Judge John Campbell sentenced him to life in prison for the murder and will sentence Odom on the other cases on June 29.

The incident occurred on July 30, 2016, in the parking lot of the Hickory Hill Apartments off of Winchester east of Elvis Presley.

Victim Terralonce Stanford, 26, saw his 1997 Infiniti, which had been stolen three weeks earlier.

He blocked the car in with his pickup truck, called 911 and waited for police.

While Stanford was still on the phone with police, Odom came out of a nearby apartment and told Stanford he could not take the car.

Odom threatened Stanford with a handgun as the victim repeatedly pleaded, “Please don’t shoot me,” while still on the line with a 911 operator.

Odom shot Stanford in the head, killing him instantly. His cell phone was still in his hand. The 911 call was played for the jury.

Odom fled the scene in the stolen Infiniti, but returned moments later, went through the victim’s pockets and then left again.

Witnesses identified him and a codefendant, Montrell Clark, 24, whose case remains pending.

The stolen Infiniti was found burned the next day on Horn Lake Road near Holmes Road close to the Mississippi state line.

