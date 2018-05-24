18-wheeler crashes into Mason, TN gas station - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

18-wheeler crashes into Mason, TN gas station

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MASON, TN (WMC) -

An 18-wheeler crashed into a gas station in Mason, Tennessee, according to Tipton County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 70. 

The crash ignited a large fire at the scene.

It is unclear at this point if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly