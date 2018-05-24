St. Jude Children's Hospital expands international reach

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has announced a $100 million plan to increase help for children with cancer around the world.

The impact of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is going global.

"It's a dream come true for me and all of us around the world,” said Dr. Mae Dolendo, Head of Children's Cancer Research Southern Philippines Medical Center

The hospital announced a new initiative Thursday called St. Jude Global - a plan to improve healthcare for children with cancer around the world.

"It's an effort to really bring St. Jude to the globe and through that create a global alliance of partner sites around the globe,” said James Downing, President and CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Dr. Dolendo is part of the new partnership.

"Pediatric cancer is highly curable and it's not acceptable that a kid will not have the chance to fight cancer and win,” Dr. Dolendo said.

With the help of St. Jude survival rates for children at Southern Philippines Medical Center have increased dramatically. The same goes for the National Cancer Unit in Guatemala.

"Survival was very low but as of today more than 70 percent of the kids with cancer going to cure are cured in Guatemala thanks to this support,” said Federico Antilon, Medical Director Pediatric National Cancer Unit in Guatemala.

St. Jude Global will invest more than $100 million over the next 10 years to achieve a goal of influencing the care of 30 percent of children with cancer across the world.

"I think together we'll be able to accomplish this and we will be able to change the outlook for children with cancer and blood disorders everywhere," Downing said.

