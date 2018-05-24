Truck, $10K worth of equipment stolen from landscapers in Central Gardens

Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who robbed a group of landscapers while they were on the job in Central Gardens.

Mowers, blowers, even the landscaper's truck and trailer were all stolen from Vinton Avenue and Melrose Street on Thursday.

Alex Miguel considers the Central Gardens neighborhood one of the safer areas where he works as a landscaper.

A Phelps Security guard patrols the neighborhood day and night.

"Normally, yeah, because sometimes he comes through the street, and he's like 'hey, what's up guys, how are you?' and whatever, but not today,'" Miguel said.

On Thursday, with his guard down, an alleged thief made his move.

"We was working on the house and one guy come behind my friend and he take his gun and he take his key," Miguel said. "He just take the gun and he asked for the key. Then my friend, he just give the key to him."

In the middle of the day, a man robbed the Mid-South Curb Appeal workers at gun point, taking the keys to a white Ford F-350 and all the lawn equipment on the truck.

At least $10,000 worth of lawn tools are gone and that's not including the truck.

Miguel said this is the second time the same truck has been stolen from him while on the job.

Despite the repeat crime, Miguel said he will keep on working.

"I don't know, I just have to work for my family," he said.

MPD is still looking for the man behind the crime and the white Ford F-350 with Tennessee tag X92-05M.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.