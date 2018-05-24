Woman, 85,crashes into Germantown storefront

A car crashed into a restaurant after the driver accidentally hit the accelerator Thursday afternoon, Germantown Police Department said.

Officers said an 85-year-old woman was parked in front of Holiday Ham off Poplar Avenue in Germantown.

She inadvertently hit the accelerator and crashed into the front of the restaurant.

Officials said she was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.