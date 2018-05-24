Memphis teen trains to become pilot

Time flies when you're having fun! For one Memphis teen, flying is what it's all about.

Some kids want to grow up to be football players or firefighters.

Recent Central High graduate Gregory Greer said he's had his mind set on flying since he was a little boy.

"This is who I'm going to be,” Gregory said. “This is who I am. My office needs to be in the sky."

Gregory's parents began feeding his interest when he was 14 with a trip to a Florida flight camp.

"I just kind of fell in love with it,” Gregory said. “They let us do the simulators and it just felt so real to me, and it felt natural. Everything I was doing was natural, so it was just kind of, this is what I wanted to do.”

Three years later, Gregory flew for the first time.

At age 17 his parents enrolled him in a flight academy at the Air Venture Flight Center in Olive Branch, where he's currently working on his private pilot's license.

“Every time I come out to do a lesson I still get a thrill,” Gregory said. “I'm always excited to get in the air."

His ultimate goal is to become a commercial airline pilot and travel the world.

Big dreams for the former football player and student council representative.

Gregory took multiple advanced placement classes like Calculus while at Central. He has academic scholarship opportunities, but the flight classes are expensive.

That's why Gregory started a GoFundMe page to help his parents bear the burden of classes that cost $500 a week.

"Starting a GoFundMe, that was a big step for me too, because usually I don't like to ask people for money but a lot of my friends were encouraging me to make it because they were saying, 'Greg you're not begging for money, because these are people that want to help you,’” Gregory said.

Gregory also wants to help, too.

Although he still has more than one thousand flight hours to go and multiple licensing tests to take before he can start applying for airlines, Gregory is already thinking about the impact he wants to have as a pilot.

"Flying really inspires me to become more, and it's not only my goal, but my duty is to help people that aspire to be more,” Gregory said.

For now, that means acing his flight training in Olive Branch as he awaits admission to the University of Memphis this fall.

He’s taking off on a journey he hopes will land him the opportunity of his dreams.

If you're interested in helping Gregory with those flight classes, you can donate to his GoFundMe page.

