DA: Ismael Lopez case can't move forward because medical examine - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

DA: Ismael Lopez case can't move forward because medical examiner moved out of state

Ismael Lopez (Left) (Source: WMC Action News 5) Ismael Lopez (Left) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

The investigation into a deadly police shooting in Southaven can't move forward because a medical examiner moved out of state.

Ismael Lopez was shot and killed by a Southaven police officer in July last year. The autopsy is complete, but the doctor who did the autopsy has not written the report, and it appears investigators and the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office are not sure why.

"They have a lot of information that they could move forward on absent an autopsy report," Lopez family attorney Murray Wells said.

District Attorney John Champion said investigators are waiting on the report that has not been released.

The doctor who did the autopsy--Dr. Lisa Funte--has left the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office and is now the medical examiner in Maine.

Janice Broach called the Maine office and left a message. She spoke with Sam Howell--director of the Mississippi Crime lab--who said Dr. Funte is still under contract in Mississippi to write reports for autopsies she has done even though she is in Maine.

The Southaven officers told investigators they went to the Lopez house mistakenly. They actually should have been across the street.

They said Lopez came to the door with a gun and that's when the officer shot him. Lopez's wife disputes that account.

Wells believes investigators have enough information to determine if the officer was at fault without the written autopsy.

"The crime scene photos are there. They had an opportunity to enter the premises, to inspect the premises, to know where he ended up--where Mr. Lopez's final resting place was, how far it was from the door," Wells said.

The man who answered the door at the Lopez's Southaven home did not want to comment.

It is not clear why Dr. Funte has not written the report. Champion said he needs the autopsy report to make a determination on the case.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

    More >>

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

    More >>

  • Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:41:08 GMT
    Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

  • Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:35:39 GMT

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly