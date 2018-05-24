Avoiding health risks in swimming pools this summer - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Avoiding health risks in swimming pools this summer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Center for Disease Control is warning people about waterborne illnesses just in time for summer.

Officials said one type of parasite can survive even in properly maintained pools!

The CDC said a third of outbreaks between 2000 and 2014 happened at hotel swimming pools and hot tubs, just like the Legionnaire outbreak that happened at the Guest House at Graceland last summer.

A dip in the pool at the Guest House proved to be fatal for 62-year-old Linda Gayle Godsey of Kentucky.

Godsey was among nine people who got sick with Legionnaires disease after visiting the hotel last summer. Health officials linked the outbreak to the hotel pool and hot tub.

“As we get closer to vacations and swimming pools we just want to be mindful of waterborne illnesses,” said Laquanda Williams, an infectious control practitioner with St. Francis Hospital.

Williams said it's vital to seek medical attention if you've been in a hot tub or swimming pool and start experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms for Legionnaires.

“You would look for nausea, the vomiting, the G.I. symptoms,” Williams said.

Another common parasite called "Crypto" is tough enough to survive chlorine or other disinfectants, according to the CDC. 

It's spread when someone who is sick with the parasite has diarrhea that gets in the pool.

Experts said parents play a major role in keeping the parasite from spreading, but there is one way to protect yourself.

“So the major thing is not to swallow water, so if you can get in the pool and not swallow water that is the ideal thing you want to do,” Williams said.

Check the pools or hot tub inspection score, and take kids on bathroom breaks hourly

WMC5 reached out to City of Memphis about their pool cleaning regimen but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

    More >>

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

    More >>

  • Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:41:08 GMT
    Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

  • Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:35:39 GMT

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly