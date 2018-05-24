No arrests made 3 years after soldier's murder - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It has been a long three years for the family of a Mid-South soldier who was shot and killed near FedExForum.

There still haven't been any arrests in the case.

The young Army Sergeant Calvin Wilhite was killed on Memorial Day 2015--a day we're supposed to remember those who died in battle.

Wilhite's family gathered to remember a young soldier in the army who loved his country and a 26-year-old man who loved his family.

Wilhite is the father of Raeven Johnson's 6-year-old daughter Neveah.

"It's hard. She understands he's in heaven. She understands she'll never get to see him again. She understands someone took his life," Johnson said.

Calvin's mother, Valerie Henderson, holds a vigil each year. She passes out fliers and contacts the media, hoping her son's killer will be caught.

"Just keeping it out in the public eye lets us know sooner or later somebody's gonna come forward. They know where it happened," Henderson said.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings' presence at the vigil reassures Calvin's loved ones the MPD hasn't given up.

"Our detectives are working every day to bring justice to families," Rallings said.

The outpouring of love Thursday night for Young Coo--Calvin's nickname--shows his family and friends haven't given up either.

"I hope you're watching because I want to see you get the punishment you deserve. I don't know how you sleep at night," Calvin's best friend, Eddie Cook, said.

"I just wish we'd have justice. I can't wait for the day we tell my daughter they found who took her dad away from her," Johnson said.

