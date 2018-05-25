Burglars smash glass door, steal 30 boxes of crab legs

Two people are wanted for stealing pounds of frozen crab legs from a Memphis grocery store.

Two people smashed the glass front door of Save-A-Lot on South Third Street on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Once inside, one of the suspects grabbed 30 boxes of crab legs before running from the store.

If you know who may have committed this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

