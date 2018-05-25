Burglars smash glass door, steal 30 boxes of crab legs

A hometown crowd welcomed Justin Timberlake back to Memphis on Wednesday night.More >>
There is a serious shortage of truck drivers in the nation, and that can spell trouble for Memphis, the distribution super hub of the country.More >>
In 2008, Bicycling Magazine named Memphis one of the three worst cities in America for bike riders. A decade later, Memphis leads the way in the cycling revolution rolling across the country.More >>
The former Mississippi medical examiner responsible for an autopsy report that's been delayed for months is speaking out.More >>
A man lied about a car being stolen with his younger sister inside, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >>
The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
