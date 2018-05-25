Memorial Day weekend caps Memphis' biggest month

The most festive month of the year will be capped off with Memorial Day weekend, including the third-annual 901Fest at Tom Lee Park.

901Fest is all about celebrating Memphis and supporting local music on multiple stages.

The festival features local artists selling unique arts and handcrafts, food from local vendors, with an airshow and fireworks finale set to Memphis music.

The lineup includes Southern Avenue, 8-Ball and MJG, and the Mighty Souls Brass Band as headliners.

The weekend full of events includes city pools opening for the first time this season and Military Appreciation Night at AutoZone Park on Saturday for the Redbirds game.

