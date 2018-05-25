Lake Cormorant park gets new overlook

Hernando DeSoto River Park received some new upgrades.

Park officials in Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, dedicated the new overlook built at the park.

It also has several benches and barbecue grills designed to bring in families and tourists.

The developments have been 10 years in the making.

Next year, a three-mile hiking and walking trail that has paths for horseback riding and bicyclists will be completed.

