Top prospect Alex Reyes Ks 13 in rehab start with Memphis

Top prospect Alex Reyes Ks 13 in rehab start with Memphis

Alex Reyes (Source: WMC Action News 5) Alex Reyes (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The St. Louis Cardinals' top prospect made a start in Memphis on Thursday night.

Right hander Alex Reyes made his fourth rehab start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery that cost him all of the 2017 season.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak was on hand to watch Reyes go to work, and the righty pitched so well, it's likely to be his only start with the Redbirds.

The 23-year-old was fanning batters left and right; at one point, he struck out nine in a row, setting the Pacific Coast League record.

Reyes was almost untouchable on the mound, allowing just one hit and one walk over seven innings, finishing with 13 strikeouts.

The Redbirds would go on to win 7-4, boosted by a 4-for-5 night from Oscar Mercado at the plate.

Reyes said after the game that he was just out there having fun.

"It’s fun," he said. "I had a few bumps along the road and it’s honestly fun to put that past me and be able to go out there work and be able to perform.”

Mozeliak was impressed by the young righty's dominant performance.

"You’re always looking to see someone perform on a high level when they’re on a rehab, especially when someone’s younger and trying to get themselves back to the major league," Mozeliak said. "I think Alex did exactly what we wanted to see and ready for the next chapter of his career.”

There's no official word on when Reyes will be lifted from the DL and brought back to the majors, but it's safe to assume it will be soon.

Reyes pitched 23 total innings in his four rehab starts (including stops in Springfield, Peoria and Palm Beach). He gave up just seven hits and seven walks, surrendering no runs and striking out an incredible 44 batters.

