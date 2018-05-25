MPD: 2-year-old accidentally shot in Parkway Village

A 2-year-old girl was shot in the Parkway Village neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:10 a.m. on Wooddale Avenue near the intersection of McKenzie Street.

MPD said it "appears to be an accidental shooting." An adult had the gun when it went off, striking the 2-year-old.

There were two other kids and an adult in the residence when the gun went off.

"Accidental or on purpose, it's still no excuse for that," neighbor Horace Harris said.

The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed.

Memphis Police Department stresses that guns should be kept out of reach of children.

"You have to use the lock," Col. Samuel Hines said. "The weapon is not unloaded or rendered safe until you make it safe."

Hines also said gun owners should always make sure their weapon is pointed in a safe direction and their finger is off the trigger--whether or not the gun is loaded.

WMC Action News 5 has conducted several experiments with gun locks' ability to deny children access. You can read them below:

Gun lock touts perfect record of keeping children safe

Guns in day care experiment teaches lifelong lessons to kids, parents

Hidden camera experiment on kids and guns prompts discussion

Interactive Map: Free gun locks in Memphis

Gun locks will be available for free at all Memphis community and senior centers during Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.