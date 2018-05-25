Breakdown: Subtropical Storm Alberto expected to impact Gulf Coast

A low pressure system off the Yucatan Peninsula has now formed into a subtropical storm. Subtropical Storm Alberto is the first named storm of the year and arrives a week before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Alberto is currently located in the Caribbean Sea, but it will track into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and linger along the Gulf Coast through early next week.

Current wind gusts are around 40 mph, but are expected to pick up over the next few days.

The difference between a subtropical and tropical depression is that a subtropical storm's strongest winds are farther from the center of the storm.

Subtropical Storm Alberto will meander along the Gulf Coast through the weekend and make for a soggy Memorial Day holiday. However, rain will be scattered in the Mid-South this weekend.

Alberto is expected to make landfall on Monday between the Alabama and Mississippi coast. This will result in heavy rain, high rip currents and gusty winds.

