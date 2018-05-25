Law enforcement to drivers: Move over!

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us. Now is a great time to remind everyone preparing to drive on many of the interstates and highways in Tennessee and many other states of the Move Over Law.

The law requires drivers to move over a full lane or slow down for emergency vehicles.

There's also a big social media push with law enforcement agencies from around the country raising awareness with the hashtag #MoveOver18.

Learn more about the law here.

