5 Great Things: Week of anniversaries and awards

The long Memorial Day weekend is underway and many Mid-Southerners will spend it remembering those who died in active military service, grilling out, and swimming into the unofficial start of summer fun. But, before you do, here are 5 Great Things we're highlighting that happened in the Mid-South earlier this week.

Memphis celebrates 199th birthday

Happy Birthday, Memphis! The Bluff City was founded on May 22, 1819--199 years ago.

Andrew Jackson, John Overton, and James Winchester named the city on the bluff above the Mississippi River after the ancient capital of Egypt on the Nile River. Memphis enjoyed early success as a trade and transportation center because of its location on the Mississippi River and its tendency not to flood.

Plans for the city's bicentennial celebration are underway.

Crosstown Concourse awarded for its building design

The newly renovated Crosstown Concourse has received another award for its building layout.

The 2018 Congress for the New Urbanism announced Crosstown Concourse won the grand prize of its Charter Awards. The Charter Awards recognizes projects that help revitalize and create "coherent'' cities, neighborhoods, and metro regions.

Since the redesigned former Sears Distribution Center building reopened on August 19, 2017, it has also been awarded a LEEDS Design Award, recognized by Food & Wine magazine as one of the "hottest" new addresses, and placed in Architectural Review's 15 best reuse projects across the world.

Ivy League bound: Mid-South student earns $2.4M in scholarships

Hernando, Mississippi 2018 high school graduate Celia Le earned $2.4 million in scholarships. After the summer, she'll continue her education at Columbia University--which is one of the 21 universities that wanted her as a student.

Her family moved to America a decade ago, and Le moved to Mississippi in 2014. Her father said she had to learn English, in addition to all her other subjects.

Not only did she succeed, she thrived. Le gained acceptance into some of the most prestigious universities in the world, she won the President's Volunteer Service Award,, and was selected as a Scholastic Art National Silver Medalist.

New Daisy celebrates 75th anniversary

New Daisy Theater on Beale Street celebrated its 75th anniversary. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland formally issued a proclamation recognizing the theater on its accomplishment. Strickland celebrated the anniversary with a Stone Temple Pilots concert at the venue.

St. Jude Children's Hospital expands international reach

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is going global. The hospital announced a $100 million plan to increase help for children with cancer around the world with a new initiative called St. Jude Global.

St. Jude Global will invest more than $100 million over the next 10 years to achieve a goal of influencing the care of 30 percent of children with cancer across the world.

