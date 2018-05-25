Public pools set to open for the summer - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Public pools set to open for the summer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
By Jerica Phillips
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Public pools are set to open this week in Memphis.

Many students are officially out of school and ready to celebrate their summer break, and there are few better ways to cool down than in the pool.

Some select pools will be open through July 28.

Swim lessons and water aerobic classes are also offered. Click here for information on how to sign up.

Pool cards are required, but it is free to register with the city. City access cards issued by Memphis Public Library are also accepted. Click here to register for a pool card.

Lester Community Center is one of nine city pools that will open over Memorial Day weekend. They'll open from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Normal non-holiday hours at the pool are Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

In Westwood, the pool at T.O. Fuller State Park will be open through August 6. It's a state-run pool, so cards won't work. Admission there is $5 per person for ages four and older.

Officials encourage swimmers to follow the pool rules and have a safe summer.

