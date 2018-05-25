Construction halted on TN highways for Memorial Day weekend - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Construction halted on TN highways for Memorial Day weekend

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Flickr) (Source: Flickr)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

This weekend, 36 million Americans are expected to hit the road to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend. 

That's a lot of cars, but WMC5’s Janeen Gordon does have some good news!

Construction on Tennessee roads has been put on hold for the weekend traffic.

Starting Friday at noon through Tuesday at 6 a.m., you won’t have to worry about construction-related lane closures on interstates and state highways.

TDOT is also reminding drivers to stay safe, as the Friday before Memorial Day is also one of the busiest travel days of the year. 

Be careful as you head out this Memorial Day weekend

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Deputies: Intoxicated NE mother smothered son while sleeping

    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:58:52 GMT
    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison. (Source: KETV/Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

    More >>

    The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.

    More >>

  • Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:41:08 GMT
    Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)Posts to social media following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on US 171 have been met with outrage. (Source: Snapchat)

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

    Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.

    More >>

  • Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:35:39 GMT

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>

    The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly