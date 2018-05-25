Construction halted on TN highways for Memorial Day weekend

This weekend, 36 million Americans are expected to hit the road to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend.

That's a lot of cars, but WMC5’s Janeen Gordon does have some good news!

Construction on Tennessee roads has been put on hold for the weekend traffic.

Starting Friday at noon through Tuesday at 6 a.m., you won’t have to worry about construction-related lane closures on interstates and state highways.

TDOT is also reminding drivers to stay safe, as the Friday before Memorial Day is also one of the busiest travel days of the year.

