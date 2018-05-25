901Fest caps off Memphis in May festivities

Are you ready to rock out by the river one last time in May?

Memphis in May is hosting the Bluff City-focused, 901Fest on Saturday at Tom Lee Park.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the stages where local artists will rock the Bluff for the third annual 901 Fest on Saturday.

It's a family-friendly, 901-themed event celebrating everything Memphis from food to local musicians.

"We just ooze Memphis, everything about us--the way we talk, our language, our slang," Tikyra Jackson, drummer for Southern Avenue, said.

Southern Avenue plays modern blues music. They burst onto the scene last year after releasing their first album, and since then they've performed on tour over 100 times and even took their tour to Australia and Europe.

"It's been the best time of our lives, the hardest times of our lives, the poorest times of our lives," Ori Naftaly, guitarist for Southern Avenue, said.

"It's been surreal to be honest," Jackson said.

Even after playing all over the world, these two musicians can't wait to headline in the 901.

"I can't wait to play for our people, you know? For our fans and people who have been there when we played the Buccaneer, and when we played Rum Boogie. We played every club on Beale Street," Naftaly said.

"They provide such an energy that you can't get anywhere else because it's home. So I always look forward to playing home. And 901Fest, what can you say? I'm already excited or 'lit' as the young kids say," Jackson said, laughing.

Fans of the band Southern Avenue may have seen the news that guitarist Naftaly recently had several guitars stolen from his home while they were on tour.

Naftaly said he hopes to have those pieces of equipment returned to him, and he still loves the city he calls home despite the burglary.

