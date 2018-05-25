Haslam honors 7 fallen service members ahead of Memorial Day

Friday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and First Lady Crissy Haslam honored seven service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

All seven men were killed in action while serving this country, but for years their families were left searching for their loved ones remains.

Private First Class Reese Gass, of Greeneville, was presumably killed on January 14, 1945.

His body was not identified until 2016.

Another service member honored was an Army Corporal from Lake City. He was killed in 2008 in Afghanistan during a battle that was considered to be one of the deadliest battles in the war in Afghanistan.

"I am so grateful for the commitment to be relentless about the pursuit of unidentified remains so families can finally celebrate someone coming home," Haslam said. "Thank you all for serving this country. We mourn with you in your loss, but we are grateful for your presence today."

Memorial Day is Monday. It's a time every generation remembers the sacrifice of these heroes and their families.

