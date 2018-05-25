Mid-South heroes celebrated this weekend at AutoZone Park

This weekend is not just about honoring service members who protected our county, its also time to show appreciation to our Mid-South heroes that protect us in the city.

As Memorial Day approaches, the Memphis Redbirds are partnering with Ford and doing their best to honor our law enforcement EMS and military.

Friday night, the Redbirds are honoring firefighters and EMS as the Birds start a five-game series with Colorado Springs.

Saturday is military recognition and Sunday is police recognition.

As a part of the festivities, Sunday's game will be preceded by the second-annual Shelby County Sheriffs vs. the Memphis Police Department softball game.

That game is sponsored by WMC Action News 5 and will be broadcast on Bounce TV at 4:15 p.m. Then the Redbirds game that night will also air on Bounce.

Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger is calling this a marquee weekend at AutoZone Park and said these events are just a small token of the gratitude for heroes who do so much.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to enjoy some good weather, baseball and honor those who serve our nation this weekend.

